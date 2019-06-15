The Old Port Royal School on Route 301 is now open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A recent Community Foundation grant from the McDuff Green Fund has allowed heat and air conditioning to be added to this former one-room school so that it may now be used year round. In addition, funds were included in the grant to paint and repair damaged siding on the exterior of the 1923 building.
The Old Port Royal School was built on land purchased from the C. Marshall Gravatt family by the Port Royal Colored School League with the support of local residents and members of Shiloh Baptist Church. Prior to the construction of this school, Black children in the area were taught on the second floor of the old St. Luke Hall which burned in 1921, leaving students with no school until this new building opened in 1924.
Mrs. Hortense Brown Rich was the sole teacher of this one room school from the time it opened until it closed. The school was operated and maintained by the Colored League with financial assistance from the Julius Rosenwald Fund. Later, the school became part of the Caroline County Public School System and was used by Afro-American children until Caroline County schools integrated in 1959. At its peak, the school served 70 pupils.
The school was abandoned until Union Bank and Trust bought the property. Local Ruritans, working with a new group aptly named “The Old Port Royal School Inc.” led by Cleo Coleman and other residents, began renovation in 1992.
Rubbish and plant growth was removed, a new roof installed and all new wiring added. Desks, books and other period items were donated. Carolyn Davis, current HPR president, was an active member of this committee. In 2016, Billy Beale, president of Union Bank, donated the bank property that included the school building to Historic Port Royal Inc. during the annual July 4th celebration.
Stop at the museum and visit the school. There is no charge for either, but donations are always appreciated.
Today, students and teachers can visit and learn what schools were like for their grandparents. Both Cleo Coleman and Patricia Parker are available for special tours, and often home schoolers come and spend a day learning cursive writing, long division and lots of history, and enjoy picnic lunches brought from home with sack races and other old time physical activities. Contact Carolyn Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.