The North Stafford Rotary Club was happy to welcome Joseph Lewis, the principal of Stafford High School, to a recent meeting. Lewis is also an author of several published books, and he shared his inspirations and experiences. Lewis began writing when he was in 6th grade, and in 1989 he began to write seriously with the aim of keeping kids safe. He had studied philosophy in college and felt compelled to look into the motivations of real life kids as well as adult criminals. What he found prompted his writings in which he aims to change people’s thinking about crime and those who commit it. Lewis calls his books dark but with hope and a whole lot of fun. He is pictured with Rene’ Laws, president of the Rotary.