The 2019 Partners in Aging Dr. Wayland Marks Gratitude Award has been presented to Margaret Kenerly, a home health care social worker of many years in the Fredericksburg community. Kenerly’s professionalism and work ethic is well respected throughout the aging community. In addition to one-on-one home visits, Kenerly supports and educates many family caregivers through her caregiver support group. Aside from the many individual people she has assisted, she also finds the time to sit on various committees to help plan and develop programs for a larger part of our community.
Partners in Aging Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization formed in 2009, is a collaboration of area profit and nonprofit organizations. Major initiatives in the community include The Art of Aging: Life Begins at 50 Expo, Caregivers Luncheon, Operation Medicine Cabinet, the Dr. Wayland Marks Gratitude Award and the Betty Bazemore Memorial Respite Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.