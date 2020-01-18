Margaret Kenerly receives 2019 Partners in Aging Dr. Wayland Marks Gratitude Award

The 2019 Partners in Aging Dr. Wayland Marks Gratitude Award has been presented to Margaret Kenerly

The 2019 Partners in Aging Dr. Wayland Marks Gratitude Award has been presented to Margaret Kenerly, a home health care social worker of many years in the Fredericksburg community. Kenerly’s professionalism and work ethic is well respected throughout the aging community. In addition to one-on-one home visits, Kenerly supports and educates many family caregivers through her caregiver support group. Aside from the many individual people she has assisted, she also finds the time to sit on various committees to help plan and develop programs for a larger part of our community.

Partners in Aging Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization formed in 2009, is a collaboration of area profit and nonprofit organizations. Major initiatives in the community include The Art of Aging: Life Begins at 50 Expo, Caregivers Luncheon, Operation Medicine Cabinet, the Dr. Wayland Marks Gratitude Award and the Betty Bazemore Memorial Respite Fund.

Tags

Load comments