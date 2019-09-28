AWARD: Partners in Aging honors Caregiver of the Year

James Perkins, pictured with his wife, Wanda, received the 2019 Caregiver of the Year Award at the annual Partners in Aging Caregiver Appreciation Luncheon.

Fredericksburg area resident James Perkins was recently presented with the 2019 Caregiver of the Year Award at the annual Partners in Aging Caregiver Appreciation Luncheon held at Bonefish Grill. The award recognizes a caregiver who provides non-paid care for a senior in the greater Fredericksburg area while fostering independence, allowing choices of care and lifestyle, and treating the senior with dignity and respect. Perkins was recognized for the dedication he demonstrates in the care of his mother and father. He received gifts donated by Bonefish Grill, Wegmans, Flowers by Val and a painting donated by Elena Broach. Perkins is pictured with his wife, Wanda.

