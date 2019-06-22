AWARD: Spotsylvania County student named Outstanding School Safety Patrol of the Year

As the 2018–19 school year came to a close, AAA and the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education honored six students throughout central Virginia with AAA Outstanding School Safety Patrol of the Year awards. The winners excelled in the areas of leadership, dependability, character and academics. Each received a $100 gift card and plaque from the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education.
Ellen Gallagher of Spotsylvania County was one of the six exceptional students selected to receive the prestigious award. Ellen is the Safety Patrol Captain for Battlefield Elementary School and assists with training new safety patrollers. She is well known for her dependability, leadership and kindness among her peers.
The School Safety Patrol program began in 1920 in Chicago, Ill. Today, approximately 654,000 students serve as AAA safety patrollers throughout the United States while more than 30,000 serve in the Commonwealth of Virginia.