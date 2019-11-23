AWARD: State DAV names Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist of the year

Lisa Gregory presents the state DAV’s Outstanding Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Award to Mary Ann W. Bowersock.

Lisa Gregory, Department of Virginia Commander of the Disabled American Veterans, presented the state DAV’s Outstanding Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Award to Mary Ann W. Bowersock at the Fredericksburg Virginia Workforce Center/Virginia Employment Commission. Bowersock’s selection was based on her outstanding service and commitment in developing employment and training opportunities for veterans of all ages and military service branches, especially those with significant barriers to employment. Bowersock retired from the U.S. Navy in May 1999 after 24 years active service prior to joining the VEC.

