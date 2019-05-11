AWARDS: Dancers excel at regional competition

Virtuous Dance Center dancers represented the city of Fredericksburg at the Believe National Talent Competition in Woodbridge, where their large group routine “Celine,” choreographed by Diontey Michael, received the highest scoring routine from the competition, first place in their category and division, Golden Ticket to the Worlds Dance Championship, Judges Special Award for Great Team Work and the Best Choreography Award for ages 11 and under.
The region covers North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.