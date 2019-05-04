AWARDS: Knights of Columbus Bishop Keating Council names Young Man and Young Woman of the Year

On March 31, during its bi-monthly Gourmet Breakfast, the Knights of Columbus Bishop Keating Council 12434 held an award ceremony to recognize the Young Man and Young Woman of the Year for 2019. This year’s recipients, Ayla Nees–Doeppe and Anthony DeTrane, were presented a certificate and a monetary award for their achievements by the Rev. Paul M. Eversole, pastor of St. Matthew Church. Besides their excellent scholastic and athletic achievements, the Bishop Keating Council noted Ayla and Anthony’s contributions to St. Matthew Church and the community, including their participation in the Diocese of Arlington Work Camp Program and the March for Life. Other charitable work in helping others throughout the community was noted by the council as well as the support, encouragement and participation of their family in many of these activities.