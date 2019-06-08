AWARDS: Woman's club sponsors 2 state-level winners

Emily O’Dell and Josephine Martinez have won the annual writing contest sponsored by the GFWC Mary Ball Woman’s Club. Emily won first place in the Student Short Story Category, grades 6–8, for her work titled “Normal.” She also placed first for district and state levels. Josephine won in the Student Poetry Category, grades 6–8, for her work titled “Difference.” She also placed first for district and state levels. They are students of Debra McLaughlin, sixth-grade language arts teacher at Drew Middle School in Stafford County. Emily and Josephine are pictured with Suzanne Smith, president of GFWC Mary Ball Women’s Club and Andrea Reed, contest chair.