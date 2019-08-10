BACK TO SCHOOL: Cadet addresses Stafford County's new teachers

The Wildcat Battalion’s senior enlisted cadet Jesse Scott, a rising junior at Mountain View High School, represented Stafford County students July 31, when he addressed 350 teachers at the Stafford County New Teacher In-Service training. He welcomed the educators to Stafford and challenged them to meet the expectations of all their students.
