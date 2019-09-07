Fredericksburg Host Lions Club President Ken Lapin presents a $1,000 member donation check to Mike Zitz for the benefit of the Sunshine Baseball League. Also pictured on the left are Fred Jerman and Lisa Ferreira.
“The Sunshine Baseball League is committed to developing character through youth baseball. Encouraging kids to believe at an early age that going to college is a serious option for them is a major part of the league’s mission.”
