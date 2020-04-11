Rappahannock United Way has received free Narcan to be dispersed to local law enforcement throughout the greater Fredericksburg area. FamilyWize provided the free Narcan vouchers, which can be redeemed at Walmart.
Rappahannock United Way helped found the Be Well Rappahannock Council a couple of years ago. This collaborative effort comprises of organizations with a deep concern for the health and well-being of the residents of the greater Fredericksburg community.
“The purpose of the Be Well Rappahannock Council is to identify priority health needs,” said United Way’s Chief Impact Officer Sarah Walsh, who also serves on the Be Well Rappahannock Council. “One of those key issues has been the opioid epidemic our community is currently facing.”
Fredericksburg ranked fifth statewide in the rate of fatal overdoses per 100,000 people between 2007 and 2018, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Fredericksburg’s rate was two to three times higher than other localities, Spotsylvania (12.5) and Stafford (9.7) counties.
“Our local law enforcement officers are on the front line of responding to individuals overdosing on opioids,” said Walsh. “We were eager to do something to help support them. Through this partnership with FamilyWize and Walmart we can provide Narcan at no cost to them. Narcan, naloxone hydrochloride, is proven to save lives in the event of an overdose.”
“FamilyWize is pleased that we can help the community as they face this challenge against opioid overdoses,” said Vilmarie Gilliam, vice president, partnerships at FamilyWize. “We want to help where we can.”
The Narcan voucher is a restricted program being distributed by United Ways for a limited time.
For individuals and organizations looking for more information about resources and trainings available regarding opioid issues, visit BeWellRappahannock.org.
