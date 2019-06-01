BELMONT CLUB: Women celebrate elegant eighties ladies

The Belmont Club of Women’s “Elegant Eighties Tea and Brunch” honored 11 ladies. These women have devoted their time and efforts to the organization for many years and are still very actively involved. Brunch was prepared by the Program Committee and included quiche, bacon, fruit, baked goods, tea and coffee. Decorations for the event, with a Mad Hatter theme, were hand crafted by Stephanie Suhling. Elegant Eighties Ladies are Jan Coulter, JoAnne Urion, Beverly Ellis, Pauline Harris, Jo Owens, Mary Weiner and Evelyn Ross. Willie Wood Biscoe, Darlene Gerwitz, Dottie Pritchard and Peggy Rower are not pictured.
The Belmont Club of Women is a community service organization open to members from Louisa, Spotsylvania and Orange counties. Contact President Caryl Mathieu at 540/894-9035 for more information.