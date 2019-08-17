The Belmont Club of Women continues to find interesting programs for its monthly meetings. At the August meeting, representatives from Capital Caring of Fredericksburg provided information on hospice and palliative care. It is one of the oldest agencies in the country, with offices in Fredericksburg, Richmond, Maryland and D.C. Medicare coverage for these programs, the criteria for patients, the difference between the two programs, and the details of care that each program offers was shared with the club. Members had many questions.
Cheryl Marsh, Belmont Club of Women program chairperson, is pictured with Capital Caring nurse Tanya Allen, Capital Caring care representative Martha Perea and Caryl Mathieu, Belmont Club of Women president.
The Belmont Club of Women is a community service organization open to members from Louisa, Spotsylvania and Orange counties. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month, 10 a.m., at the Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. Contact Mathieu at 540/894-9035 for more information.