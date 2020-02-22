Marta Perry of Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District was guest speaker at The Belmont Club of Women’s February meeting. Her presentation was titled “Preventing Lake Pollution—A Team Effort.” Topics included the causes of algae blooms, tips on keeping a good lawn, soil testing, and erosion issues for lakes and streams. Members had many questions for keeping Lake Anna beautiful.
The Belmont Club of Women is a community service organization open to members from Louisa, Spotsylvania and Orange counties. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month, 10 a.m., at the Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, and consist of a speaker, social time and a business meeting. Various fundraising events held throughout the year fund the club’s scholarship programs and donations to local nonprofit organizations. New members are always welcome. Contact President Cheryl Marsh at 410/693-5899 for more information.
