Big Brothers Big Sisters honors the Kohl’s Corporation with its most prestigious award

The Kohl’s Corporation and Southpoint store manager Kathy Bender were presented with the Thomas J. Faulkner Jr. Award in recognition of outstanding long-term contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters and the children of our community.
Bender and Kohl’s District Manager Chris Douglas accepted the award at the organization’s Empowering Potential Breakfast held in November. The Faulkner Award is named for the Rev. Thomas J. Faulkner Jr., the founder of the local BBBS more than 50 years ago.
Big Brothers Big Sisters recognized Kohl’s for its generous volunteer and grant support through the Kohl’s Cares program. BBBS Executive Director Michelle Hedrich remarked, “The expertise of Kohl’s Associates in the areas of customer service and efficient operations is ideal in meeting our event volunteer needs. We are particularly grateful to Kathy Bender for her unwavering dedication to volunteer recruitment and support of the life-changing work we do with local children.”
Douglas noted “One of the benefits of Kohl’s employment is knowing you work for a company that is committed to service and making a difference in the local community. Our local Kohl’s stores associates look forward to the numerous volunteering events with BBBS Greater Fredericksburg every year. It is rewarding to partner with an organization that is as passionate and committed to uplifting the community as Kohl’s is. We hope to continue and grow this partnership for many years to come.”
