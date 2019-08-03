Rappahannock Community College recently hosted Summer STEM Camp, a five-day intensive learning experience for children interested in science and technology. Participants learned how to build, design and print rockets that they would later launch on the final day of camp.
To conceptualize how to build their rockets, participants first learned the basics of 3D printing by designing their own name tags. Using Fusion 360 software, campers learned the dynamics of print and design to produce their first original creations. Once participants understood how to design in 3D, the real test began. Each student produced an original rocket design that was printed on RCC’s 3D printer. Once the models were done, it was time to fly.
The final two days of camp were dedicated to student presentations and the long-awaited rocket launch. Under the supervision of Greg Dorsey, Rhett Moore and Brandin Thompson, participants launched their rockets into the sky. “It’s one of the most fun weeks of the college year,” said Moore. “By the time they leave, they’ve learned to launch a rocket. It’s pretty amazing.”