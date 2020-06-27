Scouts donate to The Mount Church to feed families

Boy Scout Troop 26 raised $1,500 to feed the community.

Boy Scout Troop 26 partnered with The Mount Church to help feed families in need in Stafford County. The Scouts raised $1,500 to help their community. The Mount collected and bought food and delivered food to the community to show them that God loves them and their community cares.

