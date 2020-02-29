Boy Scouts Austin Shutt and Owen Swain - Boy Scout Troop 1930

Boy Scouts Austin Shutt and Owen Swain will be awarded Scouting’s highest award.

Boy Scouts Austin Shutt and Owen Swain, both of Sumerduck, will be awarded Scouting’s highest award March 14, at the first joint Eagle Scout ceremony for Boy Scout Troop 1930. The ceremony honoring their promotion will take place at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 7728 on Harper’s Run Road in Morrisville.

In his senior year, Shutt played offensive guard and tackle for this year’s district champion Liberty High School Eagles, worked retail at a hardware store and led an Eagle Scout service project. The project was to plan, obtain and install new parking barriers and signs needed at VFW Post 7728.

Shutt has been elected as Senior Patrol Leader, troop guide, and other leadership positions where he enjoys helping junior Scouts improve. He earned 25 merit badges and will train as an electrician after graduation.

Swain’s favorite Scouting activities are rock climbing, canoeing, skiing, earning his Virginia boating license and shooting; he qualified as an NRA rifle sharpshooter. He has served as Senior Patrol Leader and troop guide, and he has earned 36 merit badges, including the bronze, gold and silver palm awards.

Swain organized and led a service project to replace the deteriorated dock and bench along the shoreline at CF Phelps Wildlife Management Area in Sumerduck. Phelps WMA is frequented by local Cub Scouts and Scouts for hiking, navigation and fishing. Swain is a junior at Liberty High School and plans to enter the military or attend college after graduation.

