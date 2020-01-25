Boy Scout Troop 46, sponsored by Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), chartered in September 1988 with five boys, the minimum number needed to start a troop, two Scout leaders and two committee members. Thurman Brooks was one of the original Scout leaders of Troop 46. Brooks has retired from the leadership position after 31 years of service to Troop 46.
Brooks started out in 1984 as a Webelo Den leader for Pack 1408 and held that position for four years until he, Mike Fugate and Bob Weisbeck started Troop 46 in September 1988. He held the position of Scoutmaster for the troop until September 2019.
From 1995 to 1997, Brooks served on the Rappahannock District training staff, in 2001–2002 on the Mattaponi District training staff, and 2005–2007 as the Mattaponi District membership committee chair. He completed his Ordeal for the Order of the Arrow in 1991, achieved Brotherhood in 1992 and the highest OA honor of Vigil in 2005.
Brooks also achieved the Scoutmaster Award of Merit, District Award of Merit, Scouter’s Key, Scouter’s Training, Webelos Den Leader Award and the highest award for community and scouting leadership: the Silver Beaver Award. He now holds the honorary title of Scoutmaster Emeritus.
In 31 years, Boy Scout Troop 46 has hosted more than 150 boys as members and graduated 25 Eagle Scouts. Brooks credits John Young, a deceased member of Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), for his efforts in convincing him to work with the Scouting program. When the initial application for the troop was denied by the district, Young convinced the district to change its stance.
Boy Scout Troop 46 would not be what it is today without the support and encouragement of Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) membership and friends, Pastor Emeritus Lawrence A. Davies and current Pastor Aaron L. Dobynes Sr.
The troop remains strong, with 13 active Scouts, and the Scoutmaster position is held by Bob Weisbeck with the support of the committee members.
