Callahan earns Eagle rank

Cole M. Callahan of Hartwood Troop 1717, the son of Shawn and Laurie Callahan of Stafford County, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Scouts, BSA program. The Eagle Scout medal was presented to Callahan by Assistant Scoutmaster Dr. Norman Carter at a Court of Honor held at the Hartwood Presbyterian Church, the proud sponsor of Troop 1717.
For his Eagle Scout service project, Callahan coordinated volunteer adults, Scouts, family and friends to repaint more than 200 street address markers on the curbs and driveways of homes in the adult living section of the Falls Run community, thereby greatly aiding in the quick navigation of the community by first responders, delivery persons and residents. The project took more than 128 man hours to complete.
Cole first joined Scouting in 2008 as a Bobcat through Cub Scout Pack 400 of Conway, Ark., at age 7. In 2010, his family moved to Fredericksburg, and he joined Cub Scout Pack 579 of Hartwood Presbyterian Church where he ultimately earned Cub Scouting’s highest award, the Arrow of Light. In 2013, his father was transferred to Baumholder, Germany, where Callahan joined Troop 156 of the Transatlantic Council of the BSA. In 2016, Callahan returned stateside and transferred to Troop 1717 at Hartwood Presbyterian.
Throughout his Scouting career, Callahan has served in several leadership roles and attended numerous Scout summer camps, including Camp Alpine, Kandersteg, Switzerland; INTERCAMP, Nysa, Poland and the 70th D-Day anniversary Camporee, Normandy, France.
Callahan graduated summa cum laude from Colonial Forge High School, where he was a member of the varsity lacrosse team and the National Honor Society. He completed a two-month summer mission trip in Tanzania, Africa, in 2017 with Teen Missions International.
Callahan recently departed for the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he accepted an appointment for this fall’s incoming class. Callahan anticipates majoring in aeronautical engineering.