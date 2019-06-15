CBGS: Students earn President’s Volunteer Service Award

Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School students were awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award on May 20. The nationally recognized award encourages citizens to live a life of service to better our country and its citizens’ lives. The award comes in three tiers: bronze, silver and gold. Jewel Mitchell (King William H.S.), Rosalina Volo (King William H.S.), Tahi Wiggins (Northumberland H.S.) and Elizabeth Wilding (Middlesex H.S.) earned the bronze award with more than 100 hours of service over the course of a year. Roman Cutler (Lancaster H.S.) won the silver award for more than 175 hours of service within a year. Volo, Wilding, Wiggins and Cutler are pictured from left. Mitchell is not pictured.
To learn more about honoring your volunteers with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, visit presidentialserviceawards.org.
—Gregory Dorsey