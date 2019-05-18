CBGS: Students win second place at regional robotics competition

The Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School won second place overall in the Ranger division of the Mid-Atlantic Regional MATE ROV Underwater Robotics Competition held at Old Dominion University. This is the first year CBGS has competed in the Ranger category, the highest and most competitive level offered at the competition. Governor’s School students also won Best Product Demonstration, which signifies their robot performed the best. Students also were judged in several marketing categories.
CBGS students Roman Cutler and Tara Gill (Lancaster H.S.), Izaak Hagy (Northumberland H.S.), and Jaime Beazley and Gabriel Carlton (Essex H.S.) attended the competition with CBGS teacher mentors Greg Dorsey and Julia Jones. Washington and Lee High School students Lydia Wallace, Sydney Bakir and Brittany-Blake Sandy contributed to the CBGS robotics team but could not attend the competition.