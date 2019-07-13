Easy to Spot in the Crowd – REC in Beaverdam Parade

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Lineman Phillip Holtzlander drove a bucket truck in the Beaverdam Independence Day Parade.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative joined in on Fourth of July festivities by taking part in the Beaverdam Independence Day Parade and Celebration. It wasn’t hard to spot the bright yellow truck in the parade line. Lineman Phillip Holtzlander drove a REC bucket truck, teaming up with other community groups in celebrating the holiday.

