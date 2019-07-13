Rappahannock Electric Cooperative joined in on Fourth of July festivities by taking part in the Beaverdam Independence Day Parade and Celebration. It wasn’t hard to spot the bright yellow truck in the parade line. Lineman Phillip Holtzlander drove a REC bucket truck, teaming up with other community groups in celebrating the holiday.
