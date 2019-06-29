Celebrate Helping Hands of the Celebrate Del Webb community hosted its first Caregivers Wellness Conference recently at the Riverside Lodge. Convened to recognize and show appreciation for caregivers who provide daily assistance to loved ones, the conference also provided a wealth of information regarding resources and support available from various agencies. Twenty-one caregivers attended the event.
Caregivers enjoyed lunch as they became better acquainted with one another. Several attendees remarked how surprised they were to see so many other people in their same situation.
Guest speaker Patricia Holland of Rappahannock Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging shared information about numerous services available in the area. More than half of her time was devoted to answering caregiver questions.
The conference included vendor tables where information—printed and verbal—was provided by event sponsor AARP Virginia State, Celebrate Helping Hands, Enhancing Life Adult Day Care Center, Passion Home Health Care, Bright Star Care, Clear Captions, Elder Care Connections, Senior Visitors and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Celebrate Helping Hands was pleased to offer free pampering services such as haircuts/hairstyles, neck-and-shoulder massages and face/lips/hands/feet skin treatments for all who wished to schedule a session. Paul Mitchell School, Mary Kay Consultant Judy Clark and masseuse Chrissy Lackey provided the pampering services at no cost to caregivers.
Celebrate Helping Hands volunteers included Stephanie Burroughs–Saffold, Sally Bradford, Joan Zaro, Juanita Channel, Urie Gottesman, Susan Halbert, Norma Dodge, Carol Wisotzki, Carol Broadnax, Faye Melton, Diane Shea, Wanda Parkhouse, Carolyn Adams, Miriam Ayala, Maureen Dennison, Walter Egee, Walter Bradford, Carl Thomason, Katharine Kamminga, Alice Mason, Cheryl Taylor, Mimi Marshall, Harry Ayala, Sharon Boyd, Diane Hanson, Chris Kozel, Joel Rosenblatt, Samantha Papajohn, Shelby McGrew and Madison Valencia.