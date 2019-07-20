CELEBRATE: League of Women Voters marks anniversary

The League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area celebrated its third birthday at the Fredericksburg Branch Library. During the program portion of the evening, its board of directors highlighted accomplishments for the year, including registering high school seniors in Spotsylvania and Stafford county high schools, co-sponsoring community engagement events with the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, publishing the “2019 Facts for Voters” guide and adopting a local position on the issue of affordable housing for low-income seniors in Planning District 16. LWVFRA has many events planned between now and Election Day to continue to register and educate community members. Join them at their next general meeting on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Branch Library.
