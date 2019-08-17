The Central Virginia Battlefields Trust has hired Terry Rensel as its new executive director.
Rensel began July 1.
“Being able to do meaningful work in a way that preserves the unique character and resources of this community is something that’s really exciting to me,” Rensel said. “So much of America is becoming homogenized with strip malls and cookie-cutter subdivisions, but there’s a real opportunity here to save the history that helps makes this place special.”
Rensel has bachelor of arts degrees in history/political science and broadcast communications from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in Bradford, Pa., and a masters of Public Administration from the University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau. He is also a member of the editorial board for the Emerging Civil War blog. He spent the past 12 years in Homer, Alaska, where he most recently was the general manager of KBBI, the local public radio station.
“Terry’s experience managing a small community-based nonprofit organization, along with his lifelong passion for history, makes him a good match for CVBT,” said CVBT President Tom Van Winkle. “We have several major initiatives underway, and Terry has thrown himself into those projects full-tilt. With his leadership, we hope to see those through in the next few months.”
The four battlefields CVBT is challenged to preserve—Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Wilderness and Spotsylvania Court House—incurred 100,000 casualties in an 18-month period between 1862 and 1864 and was some of the most repeatedly fought over ground in the Civil War. “It is now some of the most desirable development land in central Virginia,” Van Winkle said. “As more and more growth continues to occur in this region, it makes the work of preserving local battlefields more challenging and more expensive.”
CVBT oversaw two important acquisitions in Spotsylvania County last year, including the $430,000 purchase of Myer’s Hill, site of fighting on May 14, 1864, where Army of the Potomac commander George Gordon Meade was nearly captured by the Confederate cavalry.
The mission of Central Virginia Battlefields Trust is to preserve land associated with the area’s four major campaigns: Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Wilderness and Spotsylvania. Since 1996, CVBT has saved more than 1,300 acres of endangered battlefields.