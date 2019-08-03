Lion Ken Lapin of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club presents a check to the Fredericksburg City Schools to support the summer feeding program at the Headquarters Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. More than $1,100 per year for the last three years has been collected by club members donating their loose change at club meetings.
