Changing attitudes, changing thinking, changing behavior—Northern Neck and Essex Adult Drug Court Program offers alternative for offenders

In February, the Northern Neck and Essex Adult Drug Treatment Court became one of approximately 3,316 treatment courts currently in operation. Per the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, Drug Court is the most successful criminal justice intervention for addicted offenders—proven to save lives and money, and reduce crime.
Studies reported by the association show that 75 percent of drug court graduates remain arrest-free two years after completion of the program, compared to just 30 percent of those released from prisons. Sending a defendant to drug court instead of state prison can save up to $13,000 per participant.
Lead by Julia H. Sichol, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Westmoreland County, and Auriel Walker, Director of Community Based Probation/Pretrial at the Northern Neck Regional Jail, the design for the Adult Drug Treatment Court was the result of 20 months of assessment and planning done by the Drug Treatment Court Planning Team.
Being exposed to the daily struggle of addiction and the affect the cycle of addiction has on our society as a whole, Sichol and Walker both recognized a need for more intensive treatment for the Northern Neck area, where many resources were unavailable or difficult to access by those who most needed them.
As an alternative to incarceration, the mission of the program is to provide individualized substance abuse treatment with frequent supervisory contact for adult offenders driven by substance abuse, with the goal of breaking the cycle of addiction and reducing recidivism. The commitment of the team is to return clean and sober individuals to the community with an improved quality of life and better equipped to maintain their sobriety.
Participation is voluntary and limited to individuals who are charged with nonviolent felony offenses. The length of time for completion depends on individual needs; however, the minimum amount of time needed to complete the program is 14 months.
The rules are definite and easy to understand, and most important, compliance is within the individual’s control. Rules are based on the participant’s performance as they progress through the five phases of the program. Additionally, the program recognizes that recovery is about progression not perfection—and participants receive sanctions for relapses, prompting more intensive treatment or supervision, depending on the needs of the participant.
Every Thursday afternoon at the Westmoreland Courthouse, new participants begin their journey to recovery through the drug treatment court. The program is funded by a federal grant, with all participating counties’ board of supervisors also recognizing the importance of the program and need for intensive substance abuse treatment, voting to provide the required county match to support the program.
The community can also lend assistance by providing donations to be used to fund tangible rewards for participants who are excelling in the program. Local businesses can offer employment to members of the program. To find out how you or your business can help support this program, contact Auriel Walker, Drug Court coordinator, at awalker@nnrj.state.va.us; or Julia Sichol at jsichol@westmoreland-county.org.