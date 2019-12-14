The motto of The Ancient Order of Hibernians, used since the 16th century, is “Friendship, Unity and True Christian Charity.” This is displayed every year as the General Thomas F. Meagher Division annually donates about $10,000 to local charities, including local Catholic church projects, scholastic awards, and to organizations that provide a blend of comfort, hope, and spiritual and emotional counseling to expectant mothers. Mary’s Shelter, the Paul Stefan Foundation and Birthright are three local organizations that provide housing, parenting and life-skill classes, and employment opportunities. Everything is free, confidential and available to any woman regardless of age, race, circumstances, religion, marital status or financial situation. The General Meagher Division donations are made possible through its annual Trip for Two to Ireland raffle and the annual Shamrock Classic Charity Golf Tournament played each April at Meadows Farms Golf Course.
