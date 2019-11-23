Students from Chancellor, Courtland and Riverbend high schools who join Army JROTC form the CHCORI Battalion. Cadets take classes during the school day at the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center. After school, they have the chance to participate in several extra-curricular activities. A select group of cadets band together as the Raiders, a physical fitness and military skills unit.
CHCORI Raiders fields three teams. Each team has nine members. The A Team is an all male unit. The Mixed Team has five males and four females. Foxtrot is an all female team. The A Team and Mixed Team pursued a special request to earn a return trip to the Best of the Best competition.
Each year, the top Raider units in the 4th Brigade seven-state area compete in a special Best of the Best competition. CHCORI Raiders have attended this special competition the last eight years in a row; however, last year’s A Team graduated seven seniors. The Mixed Team returned most of its members, but several had new responsibilities. This year’s Raiders wanted to prove worthy successors.
On Nov. 9, Raiders assembled at 5 a.m., checked their equipment and set off for Pocahontas State Park. To prepare, they’d done well in four previous competitions. This time, they would compete against 41 other teams. The top two would qualify to compete at the Best of the Best competition in April.
The Raiders began their competition with a 5K which required them to run as fast as possible with all their equipment while every team member remained within 20 meters of each other. The course was challenging; its trails wound through the woods on a hilly route. The Raiders pulled together and ran fast.
They moved to the one-rope bridge site to assemble a one-rope bridge between two anchor points, put in a suspension system to tighten the rope, cross the bridge, and disassemble it. In this timed event, several judges ensured all the tasks were done properly. CHCORI Raiders did well. Each team had very few mistakes, but their times were much slower than they wanted.
Joyce Ellis, Mixed Team commander, assembled the CHCORI Raiders. “Look, we did not do as well as we hoped, but this is not bad. Let’s focus on the missions that follow. We’re still in this.” A determined Raider unit moved to the other events.
The logistical relay had a combination of heavy items to be moved over specified distances. It was exhausting. The physical fitness challenge required the Raiders to negotiate a series of obstacles. Both events required teamwork and tremendous physical effort.
The litter carry required Raiders to carry a simulated casualty on a stretcher over rough terrain through the woods. CHCORI Raiders went as fast as they could and left knowing they’d done well.
Daniel Tulloss hoped they’d done enough . “We did well at every event, but I think we could have done better,” he said. “Now’s the hard part. We have to wait to see if we qualify for Best of the Best. I don’t know. Some of these other teams are great.”
At the awards ceremony, the Raider units gathered in a horseshoe formation. As the standings were revealed, CHCORI A Team Raiders discovered that they finished in the top three for the 5K, rope bridge and logistical relay. They were second on the litter carry and the team physical fitness challenge.
The Mixed Team had some nervous moments. They finished fourth for rope bridge, the logistical relay and the physical fitness challenge. They finished second on the litter carry and won the 5K.
When the final results were announced, both the A Team and the Mixed Team finished second overall in their categories. Foxtrot Raiders finished fourth overall in the JV category.
Cayden Moore was bone-tired. He smiled through his fatigue. “Trophies are great, but the best reward is I got to do this with these guys.” CHCORI Raiders will continue their training. They have a few tune-up competitions. They hope to peak at the Best of the Best in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.