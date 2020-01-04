CHCORI shines in competition

The CHCORI Drill Team based at the Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center had an outstanding competition at Atholton High School in Columbia, Md., in December. The JROTC CHCORI Battalion consists of students from Chancellor, Courtland and Riverbend high schools who come together and compete as one on many teams the program has to offer.
The drill team is lead by retired Master Sgt. Mose Mallard. The teams are commanded by cadets within the drill team, ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old.
In total, the CHCORI Drill Team racked up an outstanding eight trophies, one of which qualified the Color Guard team for national competition later on in the year. The Drill Team placed third overall and second place for Army Best of the Best, another highly important event for Army JROTC cadets.
Including wins as a team, individual team events ensured CHCORI’s victory. These events proved CHCORI to be a hardworking, dedicated battalion. First place Armed Squad was commanded by Isabella Rodriguez from Riverbend High School; first place Armed Platoon was commanded by Isabel Anthony from Courtland High School; second place Unarmed Platoon was commanded by Beck D’Amico from Riverbend High School; second place Armed Inspection and third place Unarmed Inspection were both commanded by Christian Bai from Courtland High School; and first place Color Guard (Master Line) was commanded by Isabel Anthony from Courtland High School, which qualified the Color Guard for national competition toward the end of the Drill Season.
Young cadets trained extensively to go above and beyond to prove what CHCORI Battalion is made of and surpass all expectations. The future looks bright for CHCORI cadets and will continue to shine brighter with the fire of passion, dedication and camaraderie engulfing the hearts of these cadets. The team’s next competition will be on Jan. 18 in Washington, D.C., at the National Guard Armory “Best of the Best” competition.
