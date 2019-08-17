CHECK IT OUT: CRRL receives risk management award

Central Rappahannock Regional Library received the 2019 Risk Management Performance Award at the Virginia Risk Sharing Association’s annual meeting. VRSA staff work with the library on addressing potential exposures—like how to partner with a local skate shop when safety considerations don’t allow skateboarding on library property. Other areas of consult include compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, safe driving and active shooter training. CRRL was credited as having achieved a 100 percent score on the Risk Management Guidelines assessment.
Angela Hopkins, human resources manager, received the 2019 Risk Management Excellence Award. Hopkins was described by VRSA’s nominating staff as a true HR professional who works to do what is best for the library while also keeping the needs of the employee in mind. She recently passed the Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional Exam.
Hopkins (right) is pictured with VRSA senior safety consultant Fonda Craig.