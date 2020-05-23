The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is holding an online meeting for high school students interested in joining CBF’s Student Leadership Program. With schools shuttered and many extracurricular activities canceled, these virtual meetings are an opportunity for high schoolers from across Virginia to gain valuable experience as stewards of the environment.
CBF staff and other experts support these student leaders in increasing their knowledge about the environment and leadership skills. Student leaders go on to advance advocacy and awareness and implement projects in their local communities that benefit the environment.
“We work side by side with students, empowering them to tackle issues meaningful to them. Student leaders in Virginia have created floating wetlands, met with state legislators about policy and implemented refillable water bottle stations at school,” said Rick Mittler, CBF Virginia Student Leadership coordinator. “Now is a great time for high schoolers to join us in an online meeting and start making a real difference.”
The program is open to all students entering 9th through 12th grade who live in Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay watershed, including Hampton Roads, the Richmond area, Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Students interested in joining the program can attend an online New Student Leader Orientation on Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m.; contact Rick Mittler at RMittler@cbf.org for meeting details. For more information, students and parents can visit cbf.org/studentleadership.
