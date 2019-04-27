Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School students present senior research projects at symposium

Students from the Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School presented their senior research projects at the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium held at James Madison University in March. Students included Roman Cutler (Lancaster), Mary O’Sullivan (Colonial Beach), Anna Pitts (Northumberland) and Tahi Wiggins (Northumberland).
The symposium brings together selected high school student scientists to present the findings of their independent research and be evaluated by no less than three experts in their field.
From the CBGS Warsaw campus, Tahi Wiggins (Northumberland) was a Gold Medallion winner in Life Science and Regional Finalist 2nd Place for her study, “The Eelgrass Microbiome: A Study of Microbial Development in Restored Zostera Marina.” She also won a $1,500 scholarship and a trip to the national finals in New Mexico. Anna Pitts (Northumberland) won an award for “Outstanding Research in Environmental Science” for her study, “The Effect of Cigarette Butts on Brine Shrimp in an Aquatic Environment.” Roman Cutler (Lancaster) won “Best Commercial Application in Engineering” for his project, “Building a Better Servo Gear.” Also presenting from CBGS Warsaw Campus was Mary O’Sullivan (Colonial Beach) for “A Comparison of Lunar Cratering Frequency and Crater Size Based on Latitude and Longitude.”
From the CBGS Glenns campus, Kenneth Beam (Middlesex) won an award for “Excellent Oral Presentation in Environmental Science” for his study, “Analysis of Sediment Health in a Contaminated Section of the Lower James River.” Elizabeth Wilding (Middlesex) won a special award for most diligent hands on research in environmental science for her study, “An Analysis of the Mosquito Vector Population in the Middle Peninsula of Virginia.”