CHOIR: Students selected to perform at Walt Disney World

James Monroe High School students were selected to sing at Walt Disney World.

Thirty-seven members of James Monroe High School’s Advanced Choirs auditioned and were selected to sing in the Walt Disney World Epcot Candlelight Processional in December. Neil Patrick Harris was the guest narrator. Under the direction of Heidi Ribel, choir director at James Monroe, these students had an amazing experience. Some of the students had never been to Walt Disney World, or anywhere outside of Virginia. Mrs. Ribel ensured each student had an incredible time by scheduling fast passes for everyone. Each student received special Mickey ears for performing in the show. It was an experience that everyone will remember.

Tags

Load comments