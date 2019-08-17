In 2018, Pastor Danielle Dean of The Bridge Community Church approached Sheriff Bob Mosier and asked how their church community could help first responders. Sheriff Mosier put Pastor Dean in contact with Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue President Steve Wright, and the idea of the canteen was discussed.
Dean, church member Dave Cooper and Wright were connected, and the idea took shape. Dean applied to PATH Foundation and The Bridge Community Church was awarded a “Make It Happen” grant to allow the purchase of a used ambulance from Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The Bridge Community Church made plans to have the ambulance fitted out, repainted and relettered to serve as a canteen vehicle.
The purpose of the program is to provide aid and provisions to first responders engaged in emergency response incidents. First responders include the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, the Warrenton Town Police, the Virginia State Police and fire and rescue providers.
Provisions provided depend upon the length and intensity of the incident. Level One incidents would likely require only one volunteer and basic provisions, such as water, Gatorade and snacks. Level Two incidents would include at least two volunteers and more substantial food items. Local businesses like Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Giant are being approached to donate items for the program. A Level Three incident, likely lasting eight to 12 hours, would require even more substantial food items and possibly dry shirts, socks, gloves and hats.
Church members serve as volunteers for the canteen. The Incident Commander for each scene ensures that safety considerations are taken into account—such as where the canteen should be set up and how it can best serve first responders for each particular incident. Volunteers have been trained how to operate the ambulance through an emergency vehicle operation course.
Dean and church member Cooper, a retired Prince William Fire and Rescue lieutenant, are heading up the project, which has been up and running as of June 1. They hope to seek other grant opportunities and to partner with other churches in the community to make the canteen service as widely available as possible.