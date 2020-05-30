Claire Jones awarded Rappahannock Choral Society scholarship

The Rappahannock Choral Society is pleased to announce that Claire Jones has been awarded the Ann E. Parker Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.

Jones is a graduate of Massaponax High School, where she was a member of the choruses and marching band.

Over the years, she has had the honor of being selected to participate as a singer in district, county and state-wide select choruses.

This past year Jones became an aide to the Special Needs Percussion class which she says, “has had a large impact on my life. Seeing the kids in class, or even around school, never fails to bring a smile to my face, and I am overjoyed at the improvements and strides in their musical and social skills.”

Jones intends to attend Christopher Newport University to study music education.

