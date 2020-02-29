Working together can be a blessing to both parties. The Early Childhood Education classes at Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center encourages their chapter of Family Career and Community Leaders of America, FCCLA, to give to the community, especially the most vulnerable.
Chapter members from two different classes worked as a team to determine which community service projects to undertake, despite the obstacle of being from five different high schools.
Their primary goal was to brainstorm to select an event or activity for each of the nine months they were in school between August and May. Some activities were specific events, while others were ongoing.
Chapter members voted from many ideas and the following were chosen: to lead a Native American Activity Day at Stepping Stone Preschool, internships at five local preschools and four elementary schools, LEAP (Literacy Eating and Activities with Preschoolers with Virginia Cooperative Extension) for the Courtland Elementary School Head Start students, Reading Buddies at the neighboring Head Start class, Multicultural Winter Holiday Celebration for the Courtland Elementary School Head Start, Christmas caroling at Fredericksburg Health and Rehabilitation Center with the Spotsylvania High School FCCLA Chapter, and making hats for newborns at Mary Washington Hospital.
Students are still planning an Arbor Day celebration and teaching a couple of classes at Stepping Stone Preschool before the end of the school year.
All of the activities have worked so well that when school staff asked the organizations involved if students could collaborate in the future, they all said yes. The high school students have done a lot for their community and helped out populations who need a little help or guidance. Mary Washington Hospital was so pleased with the newborn hats, they asked the students to make adult hats for chemo patients, too.
Collaboration. It is a win-win for everyone.
