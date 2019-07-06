JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Stephanie Romero Mosqueda of Staunton graduated with a Master of Education in school counseling; Jessica KuKanich of Fredericksburg graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching in education 5th year format; Grace Nemeth of Fredericksburg graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching in education 5th year format; Meghan Rowland of Orange County graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing in nurse practitioner; Rachael Dreistadt of Spotsylvania County graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching in special education; Megan Elliot of Amissville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Zachary Harris of Amissville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public policy and administration; Michael Mederos of Amissville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Alton Peters of Amissville graduated with a Bachelor of Music in music; Cayleigh Verhaalen of Amissville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Erin Few of Barboursville graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Mark Sizemore of Barboursville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Elija Jacobs of Brandy Station graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Bronwyn Neal of Colonial Beach graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Benjamin Bridges of Culpeper County graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in architectural design; Elizabeth Conover of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in writing, rhetoric and technical communication; Kayleigh Cottrell of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Wyatt Coughlin of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in architectural design; Jordan Dawson of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in athletic training; Ocianna Gregg of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Olivia Houck of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and design; Samia Jrab of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems; Christianna Kobert of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Colby Mocarski of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history; Montrice Moore of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Jordan Pyle of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Madison Sites of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management; Heather Stubbs of Culpeper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; John Bailey of Elkwood graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Emily Amey of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in dance; Alyssa Bernard of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Jennifer Bowers of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management; Emily Bradford of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Morgan Britt of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication studies; Robert Brown of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Mercy Clemente of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems; Peter Corvetti of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Cole Davis of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Justin Deters of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in statistics; Madison DeVost of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Owen Farmer of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in statistics; Jack Fitzpatrick of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and design; Samantha Frain of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Brandon Gillard of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international affairs; Emma Guy of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Music in music; Tyler Haley of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Rebecca Harris of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in writing, rhetoric and technical communication; Bethany Hodges of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Ashlynn Hostetler of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and design; Andrei Ionita of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Adel Kandeel of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Tara Keen of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Thomas Kleis of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Caroline Leupold of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Alyssa Lothamer of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in media arts and design; Gavin McCain of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in intelligence analysis; Amani McCoy of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Devin McKoy of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Kyianah Murphy of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Kerry Nevins of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts and design; Jacob Patterson of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication studies; Bennett Payne of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in earth science; Hunter Pratt of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history; Natalie Presutto of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international affairs; Brian Price of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Michelle Puckerin of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Samantha Ruchelman of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Rachel Scarcia of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Megan Shaw of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Shaye Smith of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Theron Smith of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in musical theater; Elizabeth Thomas of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Robert VanGee of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management; Sierra Wesley of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Hannah Wilson of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in theater; Inga Gudmundsson of Fredericksburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history; Jessica Lane of Gordonsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Alexander Sanner of Gordonsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in physics; Erica Wood of Gordonsville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Rocio Flores of Jeffersonton graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Genevieve Askin of King George County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Charles Calloway of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Madison English of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Kenley Green of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Sholie Hanscom of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international affairs; Lauren Howard of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Amber Morris of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Rudolph Morrow of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Science in athletic training; Jenna Wine of King George graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English; Jacob Deubler of Locust Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Jessica McQuaid of Locust Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Robert Gerber of Milford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in engineering; Kathryn Allen of Montross graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Alexis Gordon of Montross graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Victoria Reynolds of Orange graduated with a Bachelor of Science in writing, rhetoric and technical communication; Kiersten Dodson of Partlow graduated with a Bachelor of Science in justice studies; Annie Lin of Rhoadesville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Ashleigh Christian of Rixeyville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Candace Tulloch of Ruther Glen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Cody Bermudez of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in media arts and design; David Bornemeier of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international affairs; Taylor Brubaker of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Amber Fleck of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sociology; Colin Kreiling of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems; Kelsie LaPore of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in writing, rhetoric and technical communication; Kevin Reifenberg of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Kate Smith of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication studies; Kevin Wood of Spotsylvania graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public policy and administration; Kayla Barker of Stafford County graduated with a Bachelor of Science in justice studies; Alexandra Baucum of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art; Jonathan Baugh of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in geology; Jacob Bolden of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Matthew Cox of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Tyler Crowell of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Sean Evans of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biotechnology; Emily Flanagan of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing; Jonathan Fralen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Harrison Giknavorian of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Dylan Granados of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in integrated science and technology; Rachel Gregor of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in anthropology; Donalda Jones of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Individualized Study in individualized study; Trevor Larned of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Madison Lopez of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Bailey Milde of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in international business; Sarah Moore of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Kathleen Myers of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Kayla Ostendorf of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in international business; Dylan Parsons of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Shelby Pedigo of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology; Hannah Portell of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; Matthew Richardson of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Alicia Smith of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Jenna Smith of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences; Kelsey Snyder of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology; Kelly Stickell of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems; Richard Sweeney of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Micauly Torrey of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in integrated science and technology; Shaylee Vargas of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary liberal studies; and Austin West of Stafford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in quantitative finance from James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
Alyssa Coppage, Megan Elliot and Kelsey Parker of Amissville; Emma Gilbert of Barboursville; Olivia Houck, Elizabeth LaRosa, Sophia Mancini, Clayton Rice and Nathan Swarens of Culpeper; Moyosore Abbey–Bada, Morgan Britt, Sherise Bumbrey, Chloe Conway, Madelyn Counsell, Shane Daveler, Cole Davis, Joseph DeTrane, Andrew Joyce, Juliana May, Gavin McCain, Rebecca Millson, Caitlyn North, Hunter Pratt, Brian Price, Michelle Puckerin, Kara Satterwhite, Rachel Seay, Bryce Sheetz, Allison Simpson, Shaye Smith, Riley Stanton, Katherine Willis and Lance Wray of Fredericksburg; Genevieve Askin, Katie Bentz, Abigail D’Lugin, Sophia DeRieux, Elizabeth Elia, Kenley Green, Alyssa Kniffin and Kimberlyn Stuart of King George; Jessica McQuaid of Locust Grove; Tess Gibson and Dorianna Hill of Orange; Annie Lin of Rhoadesville; Nolan Harrington of Spotsylvania; and Kayla Barker, Alexandra Baucum, Jonathan Baugh, Mikayla Baugh, Emily Brown, Danielle Kratowicz, Molly Murray, Kathleen Myers, Hannah Portell, Sarah Skidmore, Shaylee Vargas and Julia Wobensmith of Stafford have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
Zachary Harris and Madison Heiser of Amissville; Kristin Manz, Anna Samuels, Kyra Schaff and Mark Sizemore of Barboursville; McKenzie Conway and Bronwyn Neal of Colonial Beach; Alexis Bates, Makenzie Bowers, Elizabeth Conover, Kayleigh Cottrell, Wyatt Coughlin, Sang Dai, Katherine Elliott, Kalon Gourdine, Christianna Kobert, Jordan Lacy, Linda Landaverde, Carlos Maldonado, Ketrin McCall, Carmen Musso and Jordan Pyle of Culpeper; Rachel–Spivey Barbrow, Amber Barker, Ashley Batitto, Regan Bergquist, Alyssa Bernard, Cameron Church, Courtney Clyde, Karla Conner, Peter Corvetti, Kathryn Dobyns, Madalyn Ferlazzo, Samantha Frain, Inga Gudmundsson, Emma Guy, Owen Helton, Zaria Heyward, Jakia Hill, Taylor Holmquist, Ashlynn Hostetler, Mark Jockin, Carver Johnson, Taylor Jordan, Adel Kandeel, Emma Knaus, Oliver Kriska, Caroline Leupold, Grace Mayer, Megan McBride, Mary Grace McGregor, Emma Mearns, Hannah Mearns, Alayna Meleason, Kaylee Metzger, Tomona Mims, Kyle Moore, Natalie Presutto, Kendra Rajakone, Blake Rivellese, Nicholas Saraceno, Rachel Scarcia, Cooper Shaw, Lauren Stark, William Stimpson, Caitlin Thrift, Abigail Weiderhold, Sierra Wesley, William White and Natalie Williams of Fredericksburg; Alexander Sanner of Gordonsville; Rocio Flores of Jeffersonton; Abigail Burch, Madison English, Hannah Hanks, Emma Morrow, Rudolph Morrow, Sidney Mrotek, Jenna Wine and Matthew Wright of King George; Macy Hooper of Lignum; Colette Ciskanik, Trinitee Rodman and Courtney Schlund of Locust Grove; Robert Gerber of Milford; Kathryn Allen and Alexis Gordon of Montross; Makayla Baxter of Orange; Michael Jones of Reva; Amanda Brown of Rhoadesville; Taneal Miller–Bastidas and Megan Torrence of Ruther Glen; Catherine Alfaro, Tyler Belcher, Avery Bledsoe, Rebecca Boelsche, Savannah Brown, Taylor Brubaker, Amber Fleck, Caitlin Meaney, Isaac Prock, Olivia Santos, Kate Smith, Sarah Sturtevant, William Tulloss and Kevin Wood of Spotsylvania; Lillian Babbie, Chesney Benson, Cathryn Brooks, Erin Davis, Marley Dubberly, Nathaniel Flynn, Brady Fox, Elle Good, Rachel Gregor, Raeanna Grey, Amanda Hall, Antonia Hurd, Kaleigh–Clare Johnson, Madison Lopez, Megan Martin, Sarah Moore, Travis Morgan, Kathryn Moyer, Larry Neal, Kayla Ostendorf, Simone Robb, Matthew Sachrison, Monica Slater, Alicia Smith, Micauly Torrey, Nicole Wilson and Anastasia Yuschak of Stafford; Kaleb Marshall of Unionville; Summer Simulcik of Woodford; and Erin Chiumento and Emily Zwilling of Zion Crossroads have been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2019 semester.