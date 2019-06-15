EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Christine Colson of Spotsylvania County, Mikayla De Atley of Rapidan, Christine Gray of Culpeper County and Sarah Grossen of King George County have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg.
LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY
Aaron Kuzel of Fredericksburg has received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University–DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tenn.
FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY
Audra Curtin and Alexis Frey of Stafford County were inducted this spring into Phi Eta Sigma, a national honor society for first-year college students, at Frostburg State University in Maryland.
ARCADIA UNIVERSITY
Nicholas Wolford of Stafford County was awarded a Master of Science in forensic science at Arcadia University, Glenside, Pa.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Brent Lafayette of Fredericksburg has graduated from Elmira College in New York.
BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY
Ryan Stanitski of Spotsylvania County was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
MORAVIAN COLLEGE
Brian Darling of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s honor list for the spring 2019 semester at Moravian College, Bethlehem, Pa.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–WHITEWATER
Kaity Soholt of Stafford County has made the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester.