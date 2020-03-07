KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY

Michelle Koczan of Spotsylvania served as wardrobe supervisor for the production of “Susannah” at Kansas State University at Manhattan, Kan.

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Hailey Snodgrass of Orange County, Kaylee Willard of Spotsylvania County, and Morgan Hamilton, K.D. Haughton, Lauren Laveroni, Josh Montague and Matthew Roca of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y.

UNIVERSITY OF MAINE

Delaney McFaden of Stafford County has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at University of Maine, Orono, Maine.

Tags

Load comments