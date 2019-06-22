ALBRIGHT COLLEGE
Ryan K. Barry of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Arts in music industry studies while minoring in public administration and policy analysis at Albright College, Reading, Pa.
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Khristian J. Curry of Fredericksburg and Brooke West of King George County have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Clemson University in South Carolina.
GEORGIA TECH
William Stuckey of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.
EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
Alphonzo Trice of Fredericksburg was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.
LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY
Taylor Holt of Spotsylvania County and Micayla Starnes of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn.
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
John Perry Robinson of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Arts cum laude in political science with a minor in leadership studies from Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Kevin Smithers earned a Master of Business Administration from Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, Ark.
UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Victoria Cellucci of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa.
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Sydney Wall of Ruther Glen was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.