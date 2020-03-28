ROANOKE COLLEGE

Spencer Ruby of Spotsylvania County has been selected as the Screen Studies Outstanding Student of the Year 2019–2020 at Roanoke College, Salem.

HARTWICK COLLEGE

Robert Thomas Johns of Stafford County has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Hartwick College, Oneonta, N.Y.

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY

LeeShawn Buhr of Stafford County has received an associate degree in general business from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.

