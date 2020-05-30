BOB JONES UNIVERSITY

Rylie Graham and Micah Lawson of Spotsylvania County and Elizabeth Holmes of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Luke S. Barnum of King George County has earned a Bachelor of Science in applied physics; Leslie A. Bates of Fredericksburg has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Gary L. Boxley of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Brandon Floyd of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Mason J. Greene of Stafford County has earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science; Ashton J. Khan of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Kyaer E. Lee of Port Royal has earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Te’von L. Lucas of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; Jazzlynne A. Miller of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in health and exercise science; Jeffrey J. Moore II of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jay M. Scroggins of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration; and Christian T. Sherman of Fredericksburg has earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Va.

COLLEGE OF THE HOLY CROSS

Garrett Hawley of Fredericksburg has received a Bachelor of Arts from College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass.

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Ileeana Johnson of Stafford County and Anna Repp of Fredericksburg have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University, Boston, Mass.

PARK UNIVERSITY

Orlando Claudio of Stafford County received a Bachelor of Science in management/computer information systems, and Townsend L. Milligan of Stafford received a Bachelor of Science in management/human resources, magna cum laude, from Park University, Parkville, Mo.

UNIVERSITY OF EVANSVILLE

Apryl Stahl of Stafford County was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Evansville in Indiana.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI

Elizabeth Barton King of Fredericksburg and Samantha Jo Irish of Stafford County have been named to the spring 2020 chancellor’s honor roll; Grant Kennedy Garza of Stafford was named to spring 2020 honor roll at University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss.

