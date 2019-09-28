COLGATE UNIVERSITY
John Morgan of Stafford County has earned the spring 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y.
DEPAUW UNIVERSITY
Zachary Batt of Stafford County has been named to the spring 2019 Tiger Pride Honor Roll at DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Cidalia Santos of Spotsylvania County is a cast member of the performance of “Everybody” at James Madison University, Harrisonburg.
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Javier Sibel of Stafford County was a member of a student team that recently completed intense, hands-on research through the WPI project center in China. The project was titled Smart Technology. Sibel is a student at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass.
