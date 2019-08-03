Steven Poillon of Fredericksburg recently earned Board’s Honors at Rappahannock Community College by earning a grade point average of 4.0 during the spring semester.
Kenneth Letourneau of Stafford County recently graduated from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration.
Ariele Goode of Stafford County was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Goode is pursuing a degree in theater and performance at University of Illinois at Chicago.
Megan Beasley, a marine science major from Fredericksburg, was among the more than 80 Coastal Carolina University students who were inducted into Phi Eta Sigma during the 2018–19 academic year. Phi Eta Sigma is the honor society for freshmen.