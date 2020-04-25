PHI KAPPA PHI

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Misty Cantu of Dahlgren was initiated at Florida Institute of Technology; Andrew Constable of Fredericksburg was initiated at the United States Military Academy; Kaitlyn Hagen of Spotsylvania County was initiated at Radford University; and Ashley Kohl of Stafford County was initiated at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE

Rachael M. King of Fredericksburg has received the Esther Mae Wilson Petcher Memorial Scholarship for the 2020–2021 academic year. The award, for $3,130, is named in memory of Esther Mae Wilson Petcher, a member of the Bridgewater class of 1944 and a former missionary to Nigeria. The grant is given each year to a rising senior in good academic standing who demonstrates leadership in campus activities with emphasis on religious life.

EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE

Ryan Boyette and Elizabeth Heflin of Spotsylvania County have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Emory & Henry College, Emory.

NORWICH UNIVERSITY

Alexandra Nicole Parent of Spotsylvania County has been awarded the American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award recognizing her excellent academics at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.

