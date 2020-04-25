PHI KAPPA PHI
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Misty Cantu of Dahlgren was initiated at Florida Institute of Technology; Andrew Constable of Fredericksburg was initiated at the United States Military Academy; Kaitlyn Hagen of Spotsylvania County was initiated at Radford University; and Ashley Kohl of Stafford County was initiated at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
Rachael M. King of Fredericksburg has received the Esther Mae Wilson Petcher Memorial Scholarship for the 2020–2021 academic year. The award, for $3,130, is named in memory of Esther Mae Wilson Petcher, a member of the Bridgewater class of 1944 and a former missionary to Nigeria. The grant is given each year to a rising senior in good academic standing who demonstrates leadership in campus activities with emphasis on religious life.
EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE
Ryan Boyette and Elizabeth Heflin of Spotsylvania County have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Emory & Henry College, Emory.
NORWICH UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Nicole Parent of Spotsylvania County has been awarded the American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award recognizing her excellent academics at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.