CENTRE COLLEGE
Maran Lee of Spotsylvania County has been named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring 2019 term at Centre College, Danville, Ky.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
Chloe Conway of Fredericksburg was chosen to serve as a teaching assistant for a fall series of free Dance for Parkinson’s classes at the James Madison University School of Theatre and Dance in Harrisonburg. The classes, which include movement and music, are based on the Dance for PD approach developed by the Brooklyn-based Mark Morris Dance Group and are open to people with Parkinson’s, their families, friends and care partners. Conway was awarded an undergraduate research grant to take an introductory-level Dance for PD course in Toronto, Canada, and also attended training workshops at the Mark Morris Dance Group.
