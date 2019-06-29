UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Sonja Oksana Rebecca Ast of Culpeper earned a Master of Arts; Kimberly Renee Minnery of Stafford County earned a Master of Science in human environmental sciences; Chandler Lyndon Cox of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Arts; Courtney Elizabeth Crowder of Orange County earned a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences; Madison Leigh Eberhart of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science; Conor Padraic Hyland of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Arts; Thomas Logan Malone IV of Stafford earned a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Jessica Hardy Parker of King George County earned a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences; and Kealey Megan Williams of Spotsylvania County earned a Bachelor of Science at The University of Alabama.
Madison Eberhart, Eric Olson and Mackenzie West of Stafford County have been named to the president’s list. Conor Hyland of Fredericksburg; Tyler Pickens of Spotsylvania County; and Erin Brown, Baxter Cox, Natalie Cox, Ashleigh Stewart, Kyleigh Tierney, Megan Davis, Merritt Peterson, Caleb Underbakke and Caroline Worth of Stafford have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
DAEMEN COLLEGE
Victoria Carmina of Stafford County has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Daemen College, Amherst, N.Y.
HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Lionel Edoukou of Fredericksburg has graduated from the individual studies academic program at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, N.Y.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Rogers of Fredericksburg earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice at Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
BELLEVUE UNIVERSITY
Frank Mosura of Stafford County earned a Bachelor of Science in investigations from Bellevue University in Nebraska.
UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
Nicole Bellucci of Culpeper County, Miranda Bitting of Port Royal, McKenzie Girvan and Emily Kresho of Fredericksburg, and Haley Meyer of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at University of Delaware, Newark, Del.
ASHLAND UNIVERSITY
Kathryn Culver and Abigail Culver of Culpeper County have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ashland University in Ohio.
UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
Matthew Hanson, Tim Hanson and Maria Snow of Fredericksburg have received degrees from the University of Dayton.
Tim Hanson of Fredericksburg and Liam Schiller of Stafford County have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at University of Dayton in Ohio.
LIM COLLEGE
Halley K. Mcgookin of Stafford County was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at at LIM College, New York, N.Y.
SHORTER UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Walker of Fredericksburg has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Shorter University, Rome, Ga.
BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Karma D. Walton of Spotsylvania County earned a Doctor of Ministry in transformational leadership; Brianna W. Randolph of Spotsylvania earned a Master of Science in biomedical forensic sciences; and Angela M. Johnson of Stafford County earned a Master of Public Health in health policy and law.
Zoe R. Garrick of Spotsylvania has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Boston University in Massachusetts.